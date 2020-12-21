UISD to discuss the future of superintendent position

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Although classes are not in session, the UISD board will meet for a special called meeting where they will discuss the future of the new superintendent.

Back in November current Superintendent Roberto Santos announced his retirement, he will be leaving the position in June of 2021.

The board is also expected to consult with a legal team to discuss the terms and conditions of his contract.

The Board of Trustees will be the ones to vote on who will be the new head of the district.

