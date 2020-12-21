Advertisement

Webb County offices to be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

If you have any business to take care of with the county, you might want to do it before Thursday
Webb County
Webb County(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -All Webb County Administrative Offices will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Department Administrative Offices will also be closed but all emergency services will be available.

Residents wishing to conduct business with county departments on Wednesday, Dec. 23rd should call the department in advance to confirm offices will be open.

Webb County offices are set to open again on Monday, Dec. 28th.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus deaths
City confirms 24,567 cases of COVID-19
Samuel Enrique Lopez
DA can move forward with death penalty for quadruple murder
26-years-oldJuan Medina
Man accused of recording under women’s skirts
UISD Superintendent Roberto Bobby Santos
UISD to discuss the future of superintendent position
car crash
Man and woman injured in auto-pedestrian accident on Highway 83

Latest News

File photo: Children receive presents from Webb County Sheriff
Webb County officials to distribute Christmas presents
Guillermo Heard
Health officials requesting more resources from the state
Doctors Hospital receives Da Vinci Surgical System
Doctors Hospital acquires Da Vinci Surgical System
Sergeant Alberto Juarez sworn in with family
LISD Police Department swears in new sergeant and officer