Webb County offices to be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -All Webb County Administrative Offices will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Department Administrative Offices will also be closed but all emergency services will be available.

Residents wishing to conduct business with county departments on Wednesday, Dec. 23rd should call the department in advance to confirm offices will be open.

Webb County offices are set to open again on Monday, Dec. 28th.

