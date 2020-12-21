Advertisement

Webb County officials to distribute Christmas presents

Although Santa Claus isn’t expected to come to Laredo until another four days, a few elves in Webb County are helping him when it comes to providing presents to kids.
File photo: Children receive presents from Webb County Sheriff
File photo: Children receive presents from Webb County Sheriff(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Webb County Commissioners Jesse Gonzalez, Councilman Vidal Rodriguez, Judge Bobby Quinta and Constable Miguel Villarreal will be handing out gifts at several areas in south Laredo.

Officials will be arriving at the Sierra Vista-Nuestra Senora Del Rosario at 3 p.m., the McKendrick Ochoa Library at 4 p.m., Slaughter Park at 5 p.m., and Villa Del Sol at 6 p.m.

It’s all an effort to provide kids in Webb County with an early Christmas present.

