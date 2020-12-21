Webb County officials to distribute Christmas presents

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Although Santa Claus isn’t expected to come to Laredo until another four days, a few elves in Webb County are helping him when it comes to providing presents to kids.

Webb County Commissioners Jesse Gonzalez, Councilman Vidal Rodriguez, Judge Bobby Quinta and Constable Miguel Villarreal will be handing out gifts at several areas in south Laredo.

Officials will be arriving at the Sierra Vista-Nuestra Senora Del Rosario at 3 p.m., the McKendrick Ochoa Library at 4 p.m., Slaughter Park at 5 p.m., and Villa Del Sol at 6 p.m.

It’s all an effort to provide kids in Webb County with an early Christmas present.

