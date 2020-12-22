Advertisement

Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member

The incident happened when Border Patrol apprehended a group of six individuals who were walking in the brush along Highway 16
Victor Alfonso Caneza-Bonilla
Victor Alfonso Caneza-Bonilla(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man who is believed to belong to the MS-13 gang is arrested by Border Patrol.

Agents say the incident happened when they apprehended a group of six individuals who were walking in the brush along Highway 16.

One of the individuals was identified as Victor Alfonso Caneza-Bonilla.

Caneza-Bonilla revealed that he is a member and affiliate of the notorious MS-13 gang with a prior criminal history involving Felony arrests for burglary and theft.

He was taken into custody for processing.

