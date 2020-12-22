Advertisement

Alleged arsonist gets additional charges

A man’s fire spree leads to more charges from the police department.
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Earlier this month, 26-year-old Juan Manuel Sanchez was arrested after a two day investigation.

According to reports, the investigation started after eight fires had been started in the downtown area on one night alone and two more the following night.

Police worried that any more fires could have put more people in danger.

