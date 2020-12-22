Advertisement

Auto-pedestrian accident sends four-year-old to the hospital

Official say the boy was transported to LMC in stable condition
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened in south Laredo on Monday.

The Laredo Fire Department was called out to the 3000 block of St. Margaret street for an accident involving a child.

When paramedics arrived, they found a four-year-old boy with injuries to his body.

He was treated and transported to LMC in stable condition.

The case remains under investigation.

