Auto-pedestrian accident sends four-year-old to the hospital
Official say the boy was transported to LMC in stable condition
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened in south Laredo on Monday.
The Laredo Fire Department was called out to the 3000 block of St. Margaret street for an accident involving a child.
When paramedics arrived, they found a four-year-old boy with injuries to his body.
He was treated and transported to LMC in stable condition.
The case remains under investigation.
