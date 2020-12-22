Border Patrol rescue three lost people
The individuals were found in a bush and were treated for dehydration and prolonged exposure.
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents rescue a handful of people east of Webb County.
According to authorities, they were called out to three lost people in Freer last week.
In the past two weeks alone, Laredo sector agents have rescued a total of 283 individuals who were left behind in the brush or placed in dangerous situations.
