Border Patrol rescue three lost people

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents rescue a handful of people east of Webb County.

According to authorities, they were called out to three lost people in Freer last week.

The individuals were found in a bush and were treated for dehydration and prolonged exposure.

In the past two weeks alone, Laredo sector agents have rescued a total of 283 individuals who were left behind in the brush or placed in dangerous situations.

