Advertisement

Border Patrol rescue three lost people

The individuals were found in a bush and were treated for dehydration and prolonged exposure.
By Scott Eisen: Getty Images
By Scott Eisen: Getty Images(KGNS)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents rescue a handful of people east of Webb County.

According to authorities, they were called out to three lost people in Freer last week.

The individuals were found in a bush and were treated for dehydration and prolonged exposure.

In the past two weeks alone, Laredo sector agents have rescued a total of 283 individuals who were left behind in the brush or placed in dangerous situations.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus deaths
City confirms 24,567 cases of COVID-19
Healthcare workers receive Moderna vaccine
Doctors Hospital administers Moderna vaccine
Rodolfo Pecina arrested
Man accused of stealing two packs of beer
Samuel Enrique Lopez
DA can move forward with death penalty for quadruple murder
UISD Superintendent Roberto Bobby Santos
UISD to discuss the future of superintendent position

Latest News

Juan Manuel Sanchez, age 26
Alleged arsonist gets additional charges
Planets align
Planets align for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity
Healthcare workers receive Moderna vaccine
Doctors Hospital administers Moderna vaccine
File photo: Children receive presents from Webb County Sheriff
Webb County officials to distribute Christmas presents