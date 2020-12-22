Christmas is coming

Advertisement

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Christmas is just a few days away, but we are still going to be seeing temperatures in the 70s.

On Tuesday we’ll start out in the low 50s and see a high of about 78 degrees.

As we head into the day before Christmas Eve, temperatures will get even warmer with highs in the 80s but as we head into Christmas Eve, things will drop to the 40s.

On Christmas Eve, things will feel a little bit cool with a high of about 61 degrees and as we head into Christmas Day, things will drop overnight into the 30s.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to keep dreaming of a white Christmas because we are going to see a cool day with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Things won’t stay cold for long, on Saturday and Sunday we are going to bounce back to the mid to upper 70s.

So as we start to wrap up the month of December, it doesn’t look like we’re going to see any consistently cold weather anytime soon.

