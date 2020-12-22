Advertisement

Congressman Cuellar discusses new COVID Relief Bill

COVID Relief Bill passes(KGNS)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Americans will now see a second round of relief coming in the form of stimulus checks for most people, and a whole lot of help for others.

People making less than $75,000 dollars a year will get $600, plus the same for any child, adding up to $2,400 for the average family of four.

Also included in the relief bill is an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits along with of dollars for small businesses, vaccine distribution, and schools.

In response to the passing of the COVID Relief Bill, Laredo’s congressman Henry Cuellar spoke with the media on Monday saying this second round of relief also includes a certain group of people who had been left out during the first relief package.

It’s a group that falls under a label called “mixed families.”

“That is you have a family that might be married to someone who doesn’t have a social security... that would disqualify the whole family under CARES Act I, what we’re saying now is that we can help the family. It might not be help for that individual that doesn’t have the social security, but we don’t think that the other Americans that live with that family should be disqualified, and that’s an issue that I heard from in Laredo and in the Valley, and in other places, so we’re putting that assistance.”

Top officials say that money should be in the hands of consumers by the beginning of next week.

