Advertisement

Councilmember Dr. Martinez receives COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Martinez says he remains cautiously optimistic that the end of the pandemic is nigh
Dr. Marte Martinez receives COVID-19 vaccine
Dr. Marte Martinez receives COVID-19 vaccine(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -District Six Councilmember Dr. Marte Martinez is the first councilmember to have the COVID-19 vaccine administered.

Dr. Martinez said he is honored and privileged to have received the vaccine. He says he remains cautiously optimistic that the end of the pandemic is in sight and hopes the citizens of Laredo will consider getting the vaccine when the time comes.

The Laredo Health Department is reminding the community that the vaccine is safe. Trust in vaccines is built through millions of conversations between parents, doctors, and community members, and leaders.

The City of Laredo continues to advise the community to get the flu vaccine as an added measure against COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID Relief Bill passes
Congressman Cuellar discusses new COVID Relief Bill
$600 stimulus deal
Locals respond to news about stimulus deal
Healthcare workers receive Moderna vaccine
Doctors Hospital administers Moderna vaccine
car crash
Auto-pedestrian accident sends four-year-old to the hospital
Rodolfo Pecina arrested
Man accused of stealing two packs of beer

Latest News

Preparing for paisano travelers
Paisano rest area still available for travelers
Councilmembers to meet for special meeting
Special City Council meeting to take place today
Police searching for two men who stole inflatables
Grinches caught on camera stealing inflatables from north Laredo home
Man accused of armed robbery
Police searching for man wanted for robbery