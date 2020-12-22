Councilmember Dr. Martinez receives COVID-19 vaccine

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -District Six Councilmember Dr. Marte Martinez is the first councilmember to have the COVID-19 vaccine administered.

Dr. Martinez said he is honored and privileged to have received the vaccine. He says he remains cautiously optimistic that the end of the pandemic is in sight and hopes the citizens of Laredo will consider getting the vaccine when the time comes.

The Laredo Health Department is reminding the community that the vaccine is safe. Trust in vaccines is built through millions of conversations between parents, doctors, and community members, and leaders.

The City of Laredo continues to advise the community to get the flu vaccine as an added measure against COVID-19.

