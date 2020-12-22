Advertisement

District Five Councilmember to be sworn into office

File photo: Ruben Gutierrez.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The new councilmember-elect for District Five will be sworn into office.

On Tuesday at 2 p.m. the city will hold a swearing-in ceremony for Ruben Gutierrez.

The ceremony will be led by Webb County Precinct Four Justice of the Peace Court, Honorable Jose Salinas.

Gutierrez beat out incumbent councilmember Nelly Vielma during the runoff election.

The event will be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page.

