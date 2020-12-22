Grinches caught on camera stealing inflatables from north Laredo home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a couple of Grinches who were caught on camera stealing inflatable decorations.

The incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 19 at around 4:40 a.m. at the 8700 block of Owlcreek Pass Ct.

The suspects were seen pulling up in front of the home in a small four-door passenger car.

Video shows the men getting out of the vehicle, disconnecting the decorations, and then loading them inside the car.

If you have any information on the identity or the whereabouts of these individuals, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.