Health officials advise against traveling and gathering this holiday season

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Health officials are pleading with people to keep from traveling and gathering.

While the Christmas season is upon us, this year the pandemic has made traveling and family gatherings dangerous.

That’s why local health officials continue to urge the public to stay away from these two activities that are considered high risk.

Here at home, the Laredo health director Richard Chamberlain says postponing travel and gatherings is the best way to protect yourself and others.

By doing so, you would be doing your part in preventing a surge that would add strain to local hospitals.

Chamberlain says the safest way to celebrate is to not have people over and stay home.

”If you are preparing for the holiday, we advise not to gather for Christmas or New Year’s. It is a difficult request but this is what we can do to prevent new infections and save lives. We also advise not to travel during the upcoming holiday, this will increase your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19.”

But if you insist on heading out of town, there are some safety steps to consider:

- Chamberlain says to check if your destination has travel restrictions

- Get a flu shot

- Always wear a mask in public settings

- Remain 6 feet apart from anyone who does not live with you

- Wash your hands and sanitize often

- Avoid touching your mask, eyes, mouth and nose

Chamberlain also shared tips for those who plan on gathering this holiday season.

- Eat outside with family

- Limit number of guest and set rules with them

- Constantly clean and disinfect surfaces

- Have one person serving food and limit people around the food

- Use disposable items like paper plates and plastic forks

Chamberlain’s number one recommendation is not to travel or have gathering but he says these tips will at least provide some guidelines.

