How the Grinch stole Christmas in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It looks like the Grinch has gotten out of Whoville and is now terrorizing people in Laredo.

Over the weekend, the Grinch was cruising around the streets of Laredo reenacting the famous Joker scene from the Dark Knight movie.

He even made his way over to Mall Del Norte and danced on top of the sign as well as inside the mall.

Fortunately, enough his heart grew ten times and he didn’t steal anything at all. He was just trying to spread a little Christmas cheer to the Whos of Laredo.

