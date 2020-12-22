Advertisement

How the Grinch stole Christmas in Laredo

A local resident dressed up as the Grinch to spread some holiday cheer to the Whos of Laredo
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It looks like the Grinch has gotten out of Whoville and is now terrorizing people in Laredo.

Over the weekend, the Grinch was cruising around the streets of Laredo reenacting the famous Joker scene from the Dark Knight movie.

He even made his way over to Mall Del Norte and danced on top of the sign as well as inside the mall.

Fortunately, enough his heart grew ten times and he didn’t steal anything at all. He was just trying to spread a little Christmas cheer to the Whos of Laredo.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID Relief Bill passes
Congressman Cuellar discusses new COVID Relief Bill
Healthcare workers receive Moderna vaccine
Doctors Hospital administers Moderna vaccine
Rodolfo Pecina arrested
Man accused of stealing two packs of beer
Planets align
Planets align for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity
UISD Superintendent Roberto Bobby Santos
UISD to discuss the future of superintendent position

Latest News

Man accused of armed robbery
Police searching for man wanted for robbery
File photo: Ruben Gutierrez.
District Five Councilmember to be sworn into office
The Grinch visits Laredo
How the Grinch stole Christmas in Laredo
Victor Alfonso Caneza-Bonilla
Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member