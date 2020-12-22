Advertisement

Locals respond to news about stimulus deal

KGNS headed to downtown Laredo early Monday morning to hear from you, our public, about the help that’s on its way.
By Barbara Campos
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:52 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We heard from officials on the new stimulus deal, but what do you all have to say about it?

KGNS headed to downtown Laredo early Monday morning to hear from you, our public, about the help that’s on its way.

After several weeks in the making, many within Webb County have been asking about the next stimulus package.

Unemployment has hit our area and many are in dire need of help financially

This weekend, a sigh of relief after a decision was made, but when it comes to what most will be getting... it’s a cut from the $1,200 they got before.

That’s because the new coronavirus relief bill includes a $600 stimulus check.

So we headed out to Jarvis Plaza to hear what you all thought about the possibility of getting $600.

“I’m not sure if we’re gonna get it or anything,” said Olga Garcia Cano. “I’ll wait until things happen.”

“It’s free money,” said Roberto Castillo. “No one will say something about it.”

“I guess….” said Ameterio Flores. “We need $2,000 a month to stay alive.”

Others off camera said any amount helps, and they are grateful for the money during this difficult time.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

