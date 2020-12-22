Paisano rest area still available for travelers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Texas Department of Transportation is teaming up with the Convention and Visitors Bureau for the annual Paisano rest stop project which started back in Dec. 17 and runs into Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Every year during the holiday season travelers known as paisanos travel through our area to cross the border.

This year the traditional two-day rest stop at mile marker 13 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so they have set up a rest stop and restroom facilities at the outlet shoppes.

Courtesy patrol staff is ready and equipped to supply fuel and drinking water to stranded motorists, change flat tires, give air to low tires, remove debris from travel lanes, and relocate disabled vehicles to safety.

Staff will adhere to the safety protocols while they are patrolling the area.

