Advertisement

Police searching for man wanted for robbery

Authorities released images from surveillance video showing a man wearing a hoodie and a gray t-shirt.
Man accused of armed robbery
Man accused of armed robbery(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a man behind an armed robbery and they are asking for the community’s help in identifying him.

The Laredo Police Department released images from surveillance video showing a man wearing a hoodie and a gray t-shirt.

Police believe the man had possible tattoos on his hands.

If you have any information regarding the man’s identity or his whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID Relief Bill passes
Congressman Cuellar discusses new COVID Relief Bill
Healthcare workers receive Moderna vaccine
Doctors Hospital administers Moderna vaccine
Rodolfo Pecina arrested
Man accused of stealing two packs of beer
Planets align
Planets align for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity
UISD Superintendent Roberto Bobby Santos
UISD to discuss the future of superintendent position

Latest News

Grinch makes a stop in Laredo before Christmas
How the Grinch stole Christmas in Laredo
File photo: Ruben Gutierrez.
District Five Councilmember to be sworn into office
The Grinch visits Laredo
How the Grinch stole Christmas in Laredo
Victor Alfonso Caneza-Bonilla
Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member