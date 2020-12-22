Police searching for man wanted for robbery

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a man behind an armed robbery and they are asking for the community’s help in identifying him.

The Laredo Police Department released images from surveillance video showing a man wearing a hoodie and a gray t-shirt.

Police believe the man had possible tattoos on his hands.

If you have any information regarding the man’s identity or his whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

