Special City Council meeting to take place today

Councilmembers will meet to discuss using the county tax office to collect city taxes
Councilmembers to meet for special meeting
Councilmembers to meet for special meeting(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -City Council will meet for a special meeting to canvass the votes from the runoff election.

There will also be an initial discussion on using the county tax office to collect city taxes.

All of these items and more will be discussed during the meeting that is expected to take place at noon.

For public comments, you can head over to the City of Laredo’s website and go to the comment section and you can stream the meeting online at https://laredotx.new.swagit.com/views/168/live.

