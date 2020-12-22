Trailer catches fire near Border Patrol checkpoint

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A fire breaks out in north Laredo at the I-35 checkpoint.

On Monday morning a trailer ignited into flames before arriving for inspection at the Border Patrol checkpoint.

Fire officials arrived to extinguish the flames and for safety precautions, the checkpoint was temporarily closed to the public for the time.

The checkpoint is now fully operational and normal traffic flow and inspection have resumed.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.