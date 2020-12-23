Avoiding holiday gift card scams

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A popular gift, especially during the pandemic, is a gift card.

It takes away the stress of finding the perfect gift, but unfortunately it could also pose some risks with con-artists now using new tactics to steal money using gift cards before the recipient can even use it.

Instead of stressing over crowds at stores and shipping delays, giving a gift card is a smart and quick present option.

But according to the National Retail Federation, 54% of consumers prefer receiving gift cars this holiday season.

On average, shoppers will buy three gift cards and put about $50 on each card, but scammers know funds can be taken from gifts card without physically possessing it.

According to the Better Business Bureau, common gift card scams happen when purchasing from phony websites.

Some websites advertise special discounts and offers to steal payment card numbers or other personal information

The BBB also warns of thieves known to remove the cards from display racks and record the numbers associated with the card, then collect the money loaded onto them.

”We always say choose from the back of the rack,” said Jason Meza from the Better Business Bureau. “Scammers will not do 4 or 5 cards deep to try to manipulate the packaging. So, rule of thumb don’t buy a gift card with its package manipulated.”

These are some of the tips to ensure not getting scammed:

• examine the gift card—before purchasing, be sure to give it a thorough look to make sure the pin is not exposed.

• research the merchant terms: double check the terms and conditions, as well as expiration date or any fees tied to.

• register your card.

• use caution when buying from an auction or third-party site.

• and don’t trust third-party balance checking websites.

The BBB says to not wait to use gift card funds. This eliminates fraud or lost balances.

If you’ve been the target of a scam, report it to the store, to the authorities, and to the Better Business Bureau at BBB.org/scamtracker.

