Border closure impact on downtown Laredo

As the new year approaches, non-essential travel across the border is being pushed back once again.
By Barbara Campos
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Businesses, especially in the downtown, area say this decision is hurting them.

One person who makes much of his living in the downtown area spoke with KGNS about how all these changes have impacted him.

Foot traffic around the city’s downtown area isn’t as busy as it used to be during the holiday season.

Talks of the border opening up again for non essential travel has been circling for months now, with many city officials like Mayor Pete Saenz wanting to lift these travel restrictions.

However, as the new year approaches U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that restrictions are extended until at least January 21st.

Genaro Cruz, a taxi driver in the downtown area says its been frustrating having so many push backs on the bridge opening.

“I talked to people in immigration and he says we don’t know, I don’t have the power. We don’t have orders from Washington.”

He says this time last year was busy for his routes as he attended many incoming shoppers from Mexico.

Customs and Border Protection says non-essential travel includes tourism like sightseeing, recreation, gambling, or going to cultural events.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

