Car burglaries on the rise

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is advising residents that the number of car burglaries has doubled in just one week.

On Tuesday morning, police received reports of four suspects rummaging through vehicles in the Los Presidentes area.

As we get closer to the holiday season, thieves are looking for valuable items that they can get their hands on.

Police are reminding drivers to remove those items from your car and make sure to lock your car doors at all times.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.