Advertisement

Car burglaries on the rise

Laredo Police are reminding drivers to lock your vehicles at all times and make sure to hide valuable items
Laredo police
Laredo police(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is advising residents that the number of car burglaries has doubled in just one week.

On Tuesday morning, police received reports of four suspects rummaging through vehicles in the Los Presidentes area.

As we get closer to the holiday season, thieves are looking for valuable items that they can get their hands on.

Police are reminding drivers to remove those items from your car and make sure to lock your car doors at all times.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grinch makes a stop in Laredo before Christmas
How the Grinch stole Christmas in Laredo
$600 stimulus deal
Locals respond to news about stimulus deal
car crash
Auto-pedestrian accident sends four-year-old to the hospital
Police searching for two men who stole inflatables
Grinches caught on camera stealing inflatables from north Laredo home
Trailer catches fire near checkpoint
Trailer catches fire near Border Patrol checkpoint

Latest News

Laredo Police
Don’t leave your home alone this holiday season!
Warm winter forecast
Jingle all the way!
Border restrictions
Border closure impact on downtown Laredo
Avoiding holiday gift card scams
Avoiding holiday gift card scams