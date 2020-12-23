Advertisement

Christmas holiday closures

if you have any business to take care of with the city, you might want to take care of it on Wednesday
City Hall
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Christmas is just a couple of days away and if you have any business to take care of with the city, you might want to take care of it as soon as possible.

The City of Laredo offices will be closed on Dec. 24 and the 25th, which is Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The solid waste service offices will be closed as well.

The city landfill will be open on Thursday, Dec. 24th until 12 p.m. but will close on Friday.

El Metro and El Lift will have regular service on Dec. 24.

And 311 services will be open normal hours on Dec. 24 and on the 25th they will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All offices will resume normal operating hours on Monday, Dec. 28.

