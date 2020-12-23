District 5 council winner sworn-in by city

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Before the new year, the City of Laredo is officially ushering in new leadership for district 5.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ruben Gutierrez Jr. was sworn-in virtually around loved ones, city and county officials, and some members of the community.

Gutierrez won during the runoff election with 53% of the vote.

He beat out incumbent Nelly Vielma.

During the ceremony, the new councilman had this to say about his future in office:

“I wanted to do something different. I wanted to be there for the community even more so than I have been in the past 22 years. We’re going to make a change, we’re going to make a difference, and I guarantee that. I’m here for you. I thank all my supporters, and all the people who voted for us from the bottom of my heart. I can’t thank you enough. I’m here to represent you. You call me and tell me what you need, and if we can do it I guarantee you we can get it done. Thank you so much for all your support. Really, really appreciate it.”

Gutierrez was sworn in by Webb County precinct four justice of the peace Jose Salinas.

On Wednesday, district 8 winner Alyssa Cigarroa will also be sworn-in virtually.

