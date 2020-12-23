Advertisement

District Eight Councilmember to be sworn in

The ceremony will be held virtually via zoom at 1 p.m.
Alyssa Cigarroa
Alyssa Cigarroa(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A new City Council member will be sworn into office later on Wednesday.

Alyssa Cigarroa, Councilmember-elect for District Eight will be sown into City Council today at 1 p.m. during a virtual ceremony.

Cigarroa beat out incumbent Roberto Balli during the recent runoff election.

The ceremony will be led by former U.S. House of Representatives from Texas’s 20th congressional district Charlie Gonzalez.

The ceremony will be held virtually via zoom. There will be a drive-by celebration after the swearing-in ceremony beginning at 2:00 p.m at the “No Dejes de Soñar” Mural located 98 S. Main Ave.

