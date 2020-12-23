Advertisement

Don’t leave your home alone this holiday season!

If you are heading out of town and will be away from your home for a few days, Laredo Police recommend you make a patrol by request.
Laredo Police
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With Christmas less than 48 hours away, local law enforcement is providing residents with some last-minute safety tips to keep your home safe for the holidays.

This will allow police to drive by your house for a few days to monitor any suspicious activity.

The service is free of charge and all you have to do to make a request is call 956-795-2800 and provide dispatch the location and dates when you will be out of town.

Authorities are also advising not to leave any boxes in front of your home that may indicate items you purchased for the holidays.

