Invest in your health this holiday season!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are less than 48 hours away from Christmas Day and one week from the start of the new year.

If you are still searching for the perfect gift for that special someone, why not give them the gift of fitness and health?

Since the pandemic started, many families have been spending more time indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but as we ring in the new year, we can start it out by giving the gift of fitness.

As we countdown the days to 2021, many are counting calories, especially since we tend to eat and be merry but it’s never too early to get started on your new year’s resolution.

Academy store director, Henry Miller says that when it comes to the new, fitness is often a top priority, so they tend to see a lot of those purchases.

Back in March, when gyms and fitness centers closed their doors, fitness equipment was in high demand at sporting good stores like Academy, making it hard for people to exercise.

Miller says, “We got fitness equipment back in stock. I know during the beginning of the pandemic we ran out of weight sets, dumbbells, we got those back in stock so a lot of people are purchasing those.”

If you are hesitant about going back to the gyms next year, there’s still plenty of things you can do at home, to stick to your goals.

Online fitness coach Claudia Ramirez started her own program called “Triumfit Online Training” for those who might need a little motivation at home.

Ramirez says, A perfect gift for Christmas right now would honestly be a set of dumbbells that people are having a hard time finding right now. A matt and another good investment is a fitness watch.”

Ramirez says she started her program back in October of 2019 and it started to pick up once the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.

She believes exercising is not only vital in keeping us in shape but also for our overall well-being.

Ramirez says, “It’s very important especially right now with covid, you’re strengthening your body not only physically but mentally. Exercise is just so important, keeping a healthy lifestyle. Like I said there’s nothing else to do so why not just invest in your body. Do a 20 minute to an hour workout.

As uncertainty continues due to the coronavirus, you can still enter the new year with high hopes and high expectations.

Ramirez says, “Why not start the year brand new? Brand new, make a change and it will help you so much both physically and mentally.”

For those who are considering heading back to the gyms this season, they are continuing to implement several safety measures to keep gym members safe.

Academy outdoors will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and if you would like to know more about Claudia’s fitness program, you can look her up on Facebook by searching for TriumFit.

