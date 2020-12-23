Advertisement

Jingle all the way!

Another warm winter day
Warm winter forecast
Warm winter forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are 48 hours away from the Yuletide holiday but it doesn’t really feel like Christmas at all, mainly because of the warm temperatures we are seeing.

On Wednesday, we’ll start out cool in the 60s which is actually pretty warm this time of year. We’ll see a high of about 82 degrees.

Things will start to cool off on Christmas Eve where we expect a high of 62 degrees and lows in the 30s.

Now this will bring temperatures down a tad bit for Christmas, but we will warm up to a high of 69 degrees.

Once we head into the weekend, temperatures will get back to the 70s and even 80s.

It looks like we are going to close out the year with some warm winter weather.

We’ll see if 2021 brings any more surprises.

