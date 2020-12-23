Advertisement

Laredo Emergency Room hands out holiday hams to local heroes

Laredo Emergency Room took a moment to thank our local police officers, firefighters, and Border Patrol agents for all they do
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local urgent care clinic in Laredo is giving back to our first responders right before the holidays.

On Wednesday morning, the staff at the Laredo Emergency Room took a moment to thank our local police officers, firefighters, and Border Patrol agents for all they do to keep our community running.

As a small token of their appreciation, they decided to provide families of government employees a free Christmas ham to help celebrate the holidays.

Organizers say it’s the least they can do to say thank you to those protecting our community.

