Laredo Fire Department receives COVID vaccine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the first round of COVID vaccines continues to be distributed to our health care providers, another group on the frontlines got theirs on Tuesday.

Starting on December 22nd until December 28th, members of the Laredo Fire Department will be getting their vaccines.

Laredo fire chief Guillermo Heard was administered the vaccine on Tuesday.

They have been responding day to day to calls throughout our community since COVID hit.

The department had some of their very own affected by the virus.

Just last week, EMS captain Erik Segura was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was reported to be in the intensive care unit.

It’s expected 48 members of the department will be getting the vaccine throughout Tuesday.

