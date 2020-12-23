Pedestrian hit by truck in dowtown Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is investigating an accident that sent an elderly man to the hopsital.

The accident happened at Juarez and Farragut Street on Wednesday at around ten in the morning.

According to initial reports, the driver was on his way to the tax office when he made a turn on Juarez and Farragut which is when he allegedly ran over a pedestrian.

Laredo Police and paramedics arrived and transported the man to the hospital.

The driver is cooperating with the police and talking to them at the scene.

The area is closed for drivers at this time, please find an alternative route.

Police say the elderly man is in stable condition.

