Solid Waste Department to collect recyclables

If your recycling pick up usually takes place on Thursday, the solid waste services will be out collecting recyclables on Wednesday
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If your recycling pick up usually takes place on Thursday, the solid waste services will be out collecting recyclables on Wednesday.

Due to the Christmas holiday, there will be no recycling or trash pick up on Thursday, or Friday but crews will be providing the service today.

Next week, there will be no recycling collection on Thursday, Jan. 31 and the New Year’s Day route will take place on Wednesdays, Dec. 30th .

Trash and recycling pick up will go back to normal on Monday, Jan. 4.

