Advertisement

Superintendent search continues for UISD

UISD’s search for a new superintendent made progress after a special called meeting last week.
UISD superintendent search
UISD superintendent search(KGNS)
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD’s search for a new superintendent made progress after a special called meeting last week.

Board members discussed the process they’ll use.

They heard from community members and administration in an open discussion.

There have been rumors floating around that a replacement had already been selected behind closed doors.

That was something the district wanted to address.

“If we would already have somebody, we would not be going through a process of hiring this outside firm,” said Ramiro Veliz, III. “We are also in the process of looking very closely at forming a committee of community members to try to get their input and get their opinions and then play out the process as far as getting applicants going through a finalists list, doing final interviews and at that point selecting the best qualified candidate.”

The board wants to reassure the community that they will continue to take every step necessary in making the right choice.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grinch makes a stop in Laredo before Christmas
How the Grinch stole Christmas in Laredo
$600 stimulus deal
Locals respond to news about stimulus deal
COVID Relief Bill passes
Congressman Cuellar discusses new COVID Relief Bill
car crash
Auto-pedestrian accident sends four-year-old to the hospital
Healthcare workers receive Moderna vaccine
Doctors Hospital administers Moderna vaccine

Latest News

Ruben Gutierrez Jr. sworn-in virtually
District 5 council winner sworn-in by city
Mexican factory workers get sick
Mexican workers sick at PPE supply factory
Laredo Fire Department receives vaccine
Laredo Fire Department receives COVID vaccine
Preparing for paisano travelers
Paisano rest area still available for travelers