Superintendent search continues for UISD

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD’s search for a new superintendent made progress after a special called meeting last week.

Board members discussed the process they’ll use.

They heard from community members and administration in an open discussion.

There have been rumors floating around that a replacement had already been selected behind closed doors.

That was something the district wanted to address.

“If we would already have somebody, we would not be going through a process of hiring this outside firm,” said Ramiro Veliz, III. “We are also in the process of looking very closely at forming a committee of community members to try to get their input and get their opinions and then play out the process as far as getting applicants going through a finalists list, doing final interviews and at that point selecting the best qualified candidate.”

The board wants to reassure the community that they will continue to take every step necessary in making the right choice.

