Agents apprehend over 80 undocumented immigrants

Border Patrol agents foiled two human smuggling attempts earlier this week
File photo: Border Patrol
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over seven-dozen undocumented immigrants are found inside a tractor-trailer during two alleged human smuggling attempts earlier this week.

The first incident happened on Dec. 21 when the driver of a tractor-trailer was referred to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the trailer.

When agents searched the cargo, they found 35 people who were believed to be in the U.S. illegally.

Moments later, another tractor-trailer approached the I-35 checkpoint and the driver was referred to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the trailer.

After a thorough search, agents found 50 undocumented immigrants hidden inside the trailer.

All of the individuals were determined to be from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

