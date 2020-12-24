Agents foil human smuggling attempt in Zapata
Seven undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after a brief chase ends in a crash
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents with the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety foiled a human smuggling attempt in Zapata.
Authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop at which point the driver attempted to flee from DPS by driving at a high rate of speed.
Eventually, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch.
Agents were able to take seven undocumented individuals into custody.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.