County commissioners distribute presents to local kids

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Although Christmas isn’t until Friday, some of Santa’s little helpers at Webb County distributed presents to over 1,000 kids.

On Tuesday, County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez, Precinct One Community Centers, and the Toys for Tots program issued 1500 gifts to the good girls and boys of Webb County.

Gonzalez says they continue doing these types of events for the families of south Laredo and Webb County to make sure everyone has a Merry Christmas.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.