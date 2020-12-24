Advertisement

Delta Kappa Gamma Society donates blankets to elder community

Local resident Kayla Cruz collected some of the donations from spectators during her lightshow extravaganza
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The women of Delta Kappa Gamma Society donated some blankets to keep our elderly community warm during the winter.

Every year the group hosts its annual charity projects for the elderly and those in need; however, to the coronavirus, a lot of those projects were canceled.

The group still decided to give back this holiday season by donating over 200 warm blankets and booties to three local agencies, Regent Care, Mercy Ministries, and Retama West.

A local resident collected blankets from spectators during her annual light show extravaganza.

