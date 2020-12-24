Eighteen undocumented people found in Hebbronville

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A federal agent off the clock finds several people allegedly in the country illegally.

According to the Border Patrol Facebook page, the agency reported that one of their own that was off duty let the Hebbronville station know of a suspicious utility van in the area.

That investigation led them to apprehend 18 individuals being smuggled in the country.

The agency asks the public to report any illegal or suspicious activity to them immediately.

