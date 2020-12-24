Advertisement

Eighteen undocumented people found in Hebbronville

A federal agent off the clock finds several people allegedly in the country illegally.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A federal agent off the clock finds several people allegedly in the country illegally.

According to the Border Patrol Facebook page, the agency reported that one of their own that was off duty let the Hebbronville station know of a suspicious utility van in the area.

That investigation led them to apprehend 18 individuals being smuggled in the country.

The agency asks the public to report any illegal or suspicious activity to them immediately.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grinch makes a stop in Laredo before Christmas
How the Grinch stole Christmas in Laredo
$600 stimulus deal
Locals respond to news about stimulus deal
car crash
Auto-pedestrian accident sends four-year-old to the hospital
Police searching for two men who stole inflatables
Grinches caught on camera stealing inflatables from north Laredo home
Accident reported at Juarez and Farragut Street
Pedestrian hit by truck in dowtown Laredo

Latest News

National Museum of the American Latino
National Mall recognizes Hispanic culture
Online fitness coach Claudia Ramirez
Invest in your health this holiday season!
Invest in your health this holiday season
Invest in your health this holiday season!
Local clinic hands out holiday hams for heroes
Laredo Emergency Room hands out holiday hams to local heroes