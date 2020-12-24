Forty nurses and medical staff resign from local hospitals

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Wednesday marks the highest hospitalization rate Webb County have seen as we get to 36.1%.

Before Wednesday’s COVID media briefing, Laredo’s health authority Doctor Victor Trevino told KGNS that while inpatient numbers at hospitals are decreasing, 40 nurses and medical staff have now resigned this month alone from their duties at the hospital, therefore driving up the hospitalization rate.

Trevino adds that more resignations are expected, which are of great concern for our already medically underserved community.

In addition, he says some healthcare workers are taking much-deserved time off during the holidays.

So this reduced staff decreases hospital capacity, which then increases the hospitalization rate.

During Wednesday’s media briefing, Doctor Trevino said the following:

”My fear along with that of my medical advisory team is that we’re not going to have enough staff and room to handle these upcoming holiday surges. We will keep emphasizing this message of prevention to our patients and the public so that everyone can have a safe and happy holiday season.”

Meanwhile, in the same media briefing, Laredo’s fire chief Gulliermo Heard also addressed the loss of medical staff at the hospitals and what is being done to fix the issue.

