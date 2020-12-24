It’s Christmas Eve!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are just 24 hours away from Christmas and the weather feels a little chilly, but we are expecting to warm up on Christmas Day.

On Thursday, if you need to do some last minute shopping, you might want to take a jacket because it’s going to be breezy. We are expecting highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

As we head into the evening, temperatures will drop into the 30s, almost near-freezing conditions.

While other parts up north are dealing with freezing conditions, we will barely scratch the service of cold weather.

It won’t stay that way for long, we are expecting a high of 70 degrees on Christmas Day.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will increase to the upper 70s and even the 80s.

Overall it’s been a long and warm December, maybe we’ll start 2021 with cold weather.

