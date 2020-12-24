Laredo firefighters to receive Pfizer vaccine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -While our community continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, the Laredo Fire Department remains vigilant when responding to certain calls who may be showing symptoms associated with COVID-19.

In an effort to keep first responders safe, the fire department has initiated its first series of the Pfizer vaccine.

Vaccinations are being administered to Laredo Fire personnel at the STAT North clinic on Bob Bullock Loop.

The first series of vaccines were administered from Dec. 22 to December 28.

The second series is scheduled from Jan. 8 through Jan. 17.

