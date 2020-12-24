National Mall recognizes Hispanic culture

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The need for representation of American Hispanics and Latinos on the National Mall has been publicly acknowledged by the Smithsonian itself for more than 20 years.

A new museum is coming to the National Mall.

The National Museum of the American Latino will soon be on the drawing board, after congress approved legislation on Monday.

The project has been decades in the making, and legislators are calling it an historic moment for latinos.

Once President Trump signs the legislation, officials will soon begin designing and determining the location for the museum along the National Mall area.

California congressman Tony Cardenas, a co-sponsor of the bill, says the first order of business is to appoint a board of trustees to help guide the project.

“Assuring that it’s going to be a non-partisan effort, it’s going to be inclusive, eclectic, it’s not going to take one bent over another. It’s going to have some amazing beautiful stories about the many people who very quietly and some not so quietly made it into the mainstream to make our country great and to make the world a better place.”

The last Smithsonian Museum approved by congress was the establishment of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in 2003.

The museum will commemorate over 500 years of American Latino contributions to the nation’s military, sciences, economic power, civil rights and the arts.

