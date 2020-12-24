Proposition A: moral turpitude to be determined by district court judge

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In our last part of our special proposition series, we take a look at moral turpitude, a proposal that more than 70% of people voted for this past election cycle.

Moral turpitude: it’s a pretty broad concept according to Isidro Alaniz, the Webb and Zapata County district attorney.

”Moral turpitude encompasses crimes involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, misrepresentation, or deliberate violence, matter of personal morality, conduct committed knowingly contrary to justice, honesty, principle or good morals.”

He says when you see it, you know.

”Common sense applies.”

In the original city charter, it was said that the mayor or council member forfeits if he or she is convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude or felony.

It was also up to council to decide whether the criminal action qualifies as an automatic forfeiture of office.

”You have to determine if there are elements about it that you think you want to raise to that level in your city, but it can’t be based off individual circumstances,” said Ryan Henry, outside legal council.

With the passing of proposition “A,” a district court judge will now determine that instead of the full body of council.

Why even tackle this, on an already lengthy ballot, has largely to due with experience.

In 2017, council had to decide if the conviction district two councilman Vidal Rodriguez received involved moral turpitude.

Rodriguez was charged in district court for disclosing his opponent, Annette Ugalde-Bonugli’s juvenile records.

Alaniz who argued against Rodriguez in court still stands by his belief.

”To me unequivocally, clearly, and obviously back then it was a crime of moral turpitude committed by Rodriguez but that’s just my opinion.”

During a city council meeting in October 2017, City of Laredo outside legal counsel Ryan Henry said what Rodriguez was charged with didn’t fit the typical crimes of moral turpitude.

“Generally those are going to be theft with fraud or embezzlement, it’s going to by a crime of lying such as perjury or certain types of sexual crimes.”

When it came to the final vote four council members voted in favor of keeping Rodriguez, two were against, two were absent and Rodriguez could not vote.

The motion failed and was seemingly never brought up again.

Since then, the councilman has completed his court mandate punishment and was re-elected to a second term.

What ended up on the ballot wasn’t the original plan.

According to former chairman for the Charter Revision Commission, they had a different proposal.

“We wanted this definition,” said Manuel Flores. “A crime involving moral turpitude is defined as any offense under the Texas Penal Code which is classified as a felony class B misdemeanor or any offense involving theft or official misconduct under chapter 39 of the Texas Penal Code.”

Former judge Manuel Flores believes what was passed by voters will only delay the process even more.

“That doesn’t work because it may take a year for someone to be convicted, it make take another year for the appeal to be finished, and then on top of that then city attorney having to file a lawsuit to declare if someone has committed an offense involving moral turpitude by that time the term is over.”

Only time will tell what all these changes will bring for future leaders, but it’s something that had the unanimous support of thousands.

The City of Laredo charter has been amended to reflect the changes we have spoken to you about.

If you’d like to take a look, you can click here.

