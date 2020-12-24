Serenading Santa spreads holiday spirit

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -They say the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear and a colleague of Papa Claus did just that on Wednesday evening.

While Santa makes his list and checks it twice, his Cousin “Santa Rick” is serenading others outside the Stripes store on McPherson and International this holiday season!

Santa Rick says this year he’s trying to help out his cousin Santa Claus, so he flew in from the North Pole to spread some Christmas cheer to the citizens of Laredo.

He may not have a sleigh with reindeer or a sack of toys to go with it, but what he does have is a guitar and a setlist full of Christmas Tunes!

Santa Rick says, “I hope that the rest of Laredo can feel this spirit that is from this small place and multiply from the rest of the country and the world!”

In a time where some might not be feeling as merry this time around, Santa Rick is looking to lift those spirits right before Christmas.

He says, this year has been a little harder than all the others and we just want to make sure everybody doesn’t lose hope!

With Christmas less than 24 hours away, he just has one message for all those who are having a blue Christmas.

Santa Rick says, “There’s too many things that were bringing our spirit down, so we got to hold each other tight and pick each other up. We’re all brothers and sisters!!”

