Advertisement

Bethany House holds annual Christmas luncheon

Bethany House kicked off Christmas with open arms and a full stomach.
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Bethany House kicked off Christmas with open arms and a full stomach.

Bethany House’s annual luncheon started off early in the morning with grab and go meals.

The Christmas feast also gave out pantry bags, blankets, and essential items for those who stopped by.

Bethany House thanked those who donated and invited anyone seeking help to stop by for any of the organization’s services.

“We’re very grateful to our community for coming out and we’ve received a lot of blankets and hygiene and clothing this season so we’re very grateful to them,” said Javier Garcia. “If there’s anyone out there again that wants to give clothing and non-perishable items please reach out to us here at 817 Hidalgo.”

Bethany House will keep their doors open through the holidays and ask that anyone in need reach out.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of medical staff resign
Forty nurses and medical staff resign from local hospitals
Grinch makes a stop in Laredo before Christmas
How the Grinch stole Christmas in Laredo
Accident reported at Juarez and Farragut Street
Pedestrian hit by truck in dowtown Laredo
Man crashes into tower
Man crashes into power line tower
Alyssa Cigarroa
District Eight Councilmember to be sworn in

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine scam
Department of Homeland Security warns of COVID vaccine scam
Holiday gift warning
LPD gives out holiday gift warnings
Leslie West an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several 70s rock anthems including...
Leslie West, guitarist of rock band Mountain, has died at 75
Man crashes into tower
Man crashes into power line tower