Bethany House holds annual Christmas luncheon

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Bethany House kicked off Christmas with open arms and a full stomach.

Bethany House’s annual luncheon started off early in the morning with grab and go meals.

The Christmas feast also gave out pantry bags, blankets, and essential items for those who stopped by.

Bethany House thanked those who donated and invited anyone seeking help to stop by for any of the organization’s services.

“We’re very grateful to our community for coming out and we’ve received a lot of blankets and hygiene and clothing this season so we’re very grateful to them,” said Javier Garcia. “If there’s anyone out there again that wants to give clothing and non-perishable items please reach out to us here at 817 Hidalgo.”

Bethany House will keep their doors open through the holidays and ask that anyone in need reach out.

