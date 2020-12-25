LPD gives out holiday gift warnings

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Families may be home for the holidays relaxing and enjoying the festivities, but thieves will be on the prowl waiting to strike this season.

You may be in a rush to throw away your holiday gift boxes after opening them up, but wait... because those empty boxes may be a big target to some thieves.

Christmas day is exciting knowing you’ll get a new game console, computer, or the latest electronic device.

This year with the pandemic, there’s more online shopping and deliveries, possibly leaving you with more boxes to throw away that shows what you bought or got for the holidays.

According to Laredo PD, it’s not raccoons or other pests going through your trash cans during the holiday season.

It’s thieves looking to see what you got and if it’s worth them breaking into your home to steal.

One thing to consider is that trash pickup won’t be happening Christmas eve or Christmas day, and that’s why police say if you don’t get rid of these items properly it may draw unwanted attention to your home which may result in a break-in.

But there are a few things you can do to avoid being a target.

“Whenever you’re discarding the packages that they came in, please tear down the boxes, if you can, please put them in trash bags before you put them in actual trash cans,” said Investigator Emanuel Diaz.

It may be a burden to leave your boxes inside your home until trash pick up is available, but it’s a temporary issue that can avoid a bigger problem.

PD say the holiday season is especially when many burglaries happen.

