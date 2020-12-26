Annual Christmas celebration cancelled due to safety restrictions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For more than 30 years, an annual family tradition that brings joy to others is cancelled because of the pandemic.

The Curiel family has been giving out toys to children and cooking up a warm meal for residents who live by the San Francisco Javier Church on Zaragazo Street.

The family along with friends and volunteers work throughout the year to collect toys and gather food from the food bank to make this celebration a possibility.

However, because of health and safety, this year’s event had to be cancelled.

“I’m sorry we couldn’t do it this year, but as I said god willingly we will be here next year with the same effect to everyone,” said Rosa Maria Curie. “I’m sure they’ll understand because I have a very very good neighborhood which appreciates things.”

Every year almost 200 toys and meals are given out to kids and families in the area.

They expect to continue their Christmas tradition once it is safe to do so.

