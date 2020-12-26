Advertisement

BP uncovers smuggling attempt at I-35 checkpoint

Border Patrol says these kinds of smuggling attempts make illegal immigrants cram into tractor trailers without any personal protective equipment.
Border Patrol uncovers smuggling attempt
Border Patrol uncovers smuggling attempt(KGNS)
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents with the help of their K-9 units helped uncover a human smuggling attempt.

The latest attempt happened just this week at the I-35 checkpoint.

Border Patrol says these kinds of smuggling attempts make illegal immigrants cram into tractor trailers without any personal protective equipment.

They mention that the ongoing COVID-19 risks make it especially dangerous to themselves and others.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of medical staff resign
Forty nurses and medical staff resign from local hospitals
Man crashes into tower
Man crashes into power line tower
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
COVID-19 vaccine scam
Department of Homeland Security warns of COVID vaccine scam
Seven undocumented immigrants taken into custody after smuggling attempt
Agents foil human smuggling attempt in Zapata

Latest News

LAPS now accepting volunteers and donations
Laredo Animal Protective Society asks community for help
Highest hospitalization rate
This week marks highest hospitalization rate
Donations made to Sacred Heart Children's Home
Donations delivered to Sacred Heart Children’s Home
Annual Christmas Celebration Cancelled
Annual Christmas celebration cancelled due to safety restrictions