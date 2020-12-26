BP uncovers smuggling attempt at I-35 checkpoint

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents with the help of their K-9 units helped uncover a human smuggling attempt.

The latest attempt happened just this week at the I-35 checkpoint.

Border Patrol says these kinds of smuggling attempts make illegal immigrants cram into tractor trailers without any personal protective equipment.

They mention that the ongoing COVID-19 risks make it especially dangerous to themselves and others.

