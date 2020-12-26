Laredo Animal Protective Society asks community for help

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Animal Protective Society is making sure that you don’t forget about our four-legged angels this holiday season.

LAPS has made it their mission to shelter homeless animals while giving them the medical attention they need, but due to the pandemic, nonprofit organizations such as theirs have been hurting.

Now they’re reaching out to the community to let you know what you can do to help.

Ella Devine founded the Laredo Animal Protective Society in 1951, along with her sister Jennie Devine and other animal lovers.

During the holidays, Ella would write poems as christmas cards in hopes that it would encourage people to donate so that they could continue to save the lives of thousands of animals.

Although the shelter has come a long way over the decades, they still need the community’s help to save stray cats and dogs and find them their forever home.

“All of the vaccines, medical stuff we pay for the dogs, everything that we do for them comes through donations,” said Cynthia Gutierrez, assistant manager of LAPS. “The donations did go down, making it very difficult for us to continue our work.”

When the pandemic hit, the shelter had to cancel all fundraisers and stopped accepting volunteers.

“Weekends we would get volunteers, up to 30 volunteers on a Saturday or Sunday, we would get groups coming in. And now we might get one, so we do need the help.”

The shelter is now accepting volunteers under their new safety guidelines, so you can go stop by to help brighten up a dog’s day.

A local artist found a way to help the shelter by doing what she loves, selling her creations to raise money for the animal shelter.

“They were asking for donations for vaccines and medicines to treat some of the dogs here, and I wanted to do my part and help the voiceless,” said Anakaren Escamilla.

Other ways you can help contribute include donating money for medical expenses, fostering dogs, and donating items such as laundry detergent, fleece blankets, purina cat food, and pedigree dog food.

And of course, the most important way you can help is by adopting a dog or cat and making them a part of your family.

LAPS provides vaccines, microchips, and spays and neuters all of their animals, so they’re all set to go home with you.

The shelter is now open from Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and all volunteers must be 17 and older.

If you would like to volunteer, LAPS asks that you call the shelter before so that they can control the amount of people coming in and out.

If you would like to make a monetary donation, you visit their website here.

