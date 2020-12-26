Advertisement

Donations delivered to Sacred Heart Children’s Home

Jolly old Saint Nick stopped by on Christmas eve to give out all the donations to Sacred Heart Children’s Home that a local chef collected and was able to get thanks to you our public.
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 7:46 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We have an update to a story we told you about here on KGNS News about a local chef giving back to the community.

Enrique Chapa, a local business owner who runs Smokey’s out of his home, collected toys and warm jackets and sweaters for the children of Sacred Heart orphanage.

Well, Jolly old Saint Nick stopped by on Christmas eve to give out all the donations that Enrique collected and was able to get thanks to you our public.

Due to COVID restrictions, all toys and clothing items were brand new for the children.

